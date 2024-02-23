Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 68.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after buying an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,777,000 after purchasing an additional 777,267 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE CVE opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.16. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.
Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
