Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.