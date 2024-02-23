CenterBook Partners LP Invests $281,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:SLF opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sun Life Financial Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
