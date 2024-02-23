CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $403,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $571.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.61 and a 200 day moving average of $493.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

