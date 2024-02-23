CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

