CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 13,485 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.8 %

HOOD opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.38. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.