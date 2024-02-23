CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.