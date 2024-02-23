CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ross Stores Company Profile
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
