CenterBook Partners LP Sells 48,787 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,787 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Semtech by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after buying an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Semtech by 1,163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after buying an additional 3,686,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Semtech by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

