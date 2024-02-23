CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Graham Trading Down 1.0 %
GHC opened at $709.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.57. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $749.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.12.
Graham Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
