CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.34.

Zscaler Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of ZS opened at $226.15 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.11 and a 200 day moving average of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

