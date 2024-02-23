Century Aluminum Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

