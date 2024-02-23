Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 3,963 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 113,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,985. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.