Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,360. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

