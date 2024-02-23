Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

