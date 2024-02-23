Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

