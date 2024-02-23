Certified Advisory Corp Has $634,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,951. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,400,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

