Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 312,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,107. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $58.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

