Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 926,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,846. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

