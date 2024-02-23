Certified Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 772,394 shares of the stock traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.