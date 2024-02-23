Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 198,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 307.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 82,712 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,551,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.61. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.34. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

