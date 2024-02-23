Certified Advisory Corp Sells 16,934 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,867,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,345,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 448,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 669,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.47. 74,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

