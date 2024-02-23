Certified Advisory Corp Sells 3,546 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 31.9% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PJUN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 99,194 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

