Certified Advisory Corp Sells 877 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.97. 1,010,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.