Certified Advisory Corp Takes $1.82 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE
NIKE Price Performance
NIKE stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to invest in airline stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.