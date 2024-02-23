Certified Advisory Corp Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,340. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

