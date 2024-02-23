CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 298,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CF Industries worth $43,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CF opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

