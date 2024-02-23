CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$166.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIB.A. Desjardins boosted their price target on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$153.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$121.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$140.47.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

