Chellitcoin (CHLT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.49

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Chellitcoin Token Trading

