Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.99. 567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $28,000.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,474.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

