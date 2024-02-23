Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 148.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,794,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.92. 1,176,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.53. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

