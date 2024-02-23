Chord Energy Co. (CHRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.25 on March 19th

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.94. The company had a trading volume of 224,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.70. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Chord Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

