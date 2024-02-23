CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

