CI Investments Inc. Buys 185 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

