CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 123.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $304.53 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $317.06. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

