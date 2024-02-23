CI Investments Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 262.25, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,054,397 shares of company stock worth $22,089,882. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.