CI Investments Inc. Has $394,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 403.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,412,000 after purchasing an additional 263,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $259.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $259.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.81 and a 200-day moving average of $217.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

