CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

