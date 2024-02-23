CI Investments Inc. Sells 215 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

SJM stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.49. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

