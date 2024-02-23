CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $236.03 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

