Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Down 20.2%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares were down 20.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 131,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 118,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market cap of C$45.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

