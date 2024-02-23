Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of CMPR opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cimpress by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

