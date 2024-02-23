Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after acquiring an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

