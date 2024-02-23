Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in State Street were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. State of Wyoming grew its stake in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

