Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

KMI stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

