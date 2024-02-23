Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 626,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 122,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 674,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

