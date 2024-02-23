Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 126,101 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $54,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Trading Down 1.7 %
GH opened at $22.27 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Guardant Health
Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health
In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- What are earnings reports?
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.