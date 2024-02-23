Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 126,101 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $54,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $22.27 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

