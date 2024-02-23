Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Hasbro worth $45,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.