Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,485,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 127,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

