CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.99.

CNHI opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its position in CNH Industrial by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438,564 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $384,313,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 701.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,645,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,284,000 after buying an additional 17,194,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $265,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

