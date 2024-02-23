CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer Sells 3,220 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

CNO stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,940,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

